Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP: What Grey Market Suggests As Issue Opens For Subscription

Kanohar Electricals' Rs 1,055.74-crore IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 8 and closes on Sept. 10. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) implies a potential listing gain of just over 31%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the Kanohar Electricals IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP Today

The GMP for Kanohar Electricals IPO stood at Rs 196 as of 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 8. With the upper price band of Rs 632, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 828 (cap price + GMP). This means the expected listing gain for investors is likely to be 31.01%.

The Kanohar Electricals IPO was fully subscribed on day 1 of bidding, with an overall subscription of 1.01 times as of 12:01 p.m. on Tuesday.

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Kanohar Electricals IPO: Key Details

The IPO of Kanohar Electricals is a book build issue of Rs 1,055.74 crore. The issue comprises fresh issue of 47.47 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 300 crore and offer for sale of 1.20 crore shares worth Rs 755.74 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 601 and Rs 632 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 23 shares. This means a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,536 (based on upper price).

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus here: Kanohar Electricals RHP.

Also Read: Kanohar Electricals IPO Day 1: Check Subscription Status, GMP, Other Key Details

Kanohar Electricals IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 8

Bidding window closes: Sept. 10

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 11

Refund initiation: Sept. 15

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 15

Listing date: Sept. 16

ALSO READ: Kanohar Electricals IPO Day 1: Should You Subscribe? Check GMP, Review, Other Details

Use Of Proceeds

Kanohar Electricals will use the net proceeds for funding the capital expenditure requirements of the company (Rs 64.18 crore) and the incremental working capital requirements of the company (Rs 155 crore).

The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

The revenue of Kanohar Electricals increased by 45% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 99% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, Kanohar Electricals reported:

Total income: Rs 662.86 crore, compared with Rs 457.30 crore in FY25

Rs 662.86 crore, compared with Rs 457.30 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 129.73 crore, up from Rs 65.12 crore in the previous financial year

Rs 129.73 crore, up from Rs 65.12 crore in the previous financial year EBITDA: Rs 180.42 crore versus Rs 93.39 crore a year earlier

Also Read: NSE IPO: Exchange Plans To Announce Price Band By September 11, Say Sources

About Kanohar Electricals Ltd.

Incorporated in 1972, Kanohar Electricals Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of transformers in India. The Company caters to industries such as power transmission, railways, renewable energy and power distribution.

The Company operates through two business segments: (i) transformer manufacturing and (ii) engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). It is one of four manufacturers in India certified by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the research and development arm of Indian Railways, for manufacturing 100 MVA 132 kV Scott transformers.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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