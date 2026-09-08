Shiprocket Share Price Jumps Over 6% After Q1 Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Surges

Shares of Shiprocket Pvt Ltd. rose over 6% on Tuesday with stock trading at Rs 141.44 apiece after the company announced their Q1FY27 results on Monday. The stock opened 3.17% higher at Rs 139.50 and extended gains to touch Rs 143.80 apiece during the session.

Shiprocket reported a narrower net loss of Rs 13.7 crore for the period, compared with a loss of Rs 18 crore in the year-ago period. The company posted strong growth in revenue, with gross revenue rising 33.8% YoY to Rs 592 crore from Rs 442.4 crore.

The operating performance also improved, as the Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 11 crore from Rs 17.7 crore a year earlier, reflecting better operating efficiency alongside robust revenue growth.

Shiprocket Pvt Ltd. Q1 Cons

Net Loss At Rs 13.7 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 18 crore YoY

Revenue up 33.8% At Rs 592 Cr Vs Rs 442.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Loss At Rs 11 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 17.7 crore YoY

Shiprocket Pvt Ltd. Share Price Today

Shiprocket Pvt Ltd. Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip rose as much as 6.35% to Rs 143.80 apiece on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. This compares to a 0.44% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 13928.00% in the last 12 months and 44.73% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 40.90 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.56.

Shiprocket runs an integrated logistics platform for online sellers, offering services including shipping, fulfilment and payments, and competes with players such as Delhivery and Blue Dart Express.

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