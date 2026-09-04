NSE IPO Gets Much-Awaited Approval From SEBI

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved initial public offering (IPO) of National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Apart from NSE, the market regulator gave nod to IPO plans of RKB Global, Monomark Engineering (India) and Cosmic PV Power, according to processing status of draft offer documents issued on Friday, September 4.

Earlier, sources told NDTV Profit that NSE is expected to announce the price band for its IPO on September 11 and is also looking to list in the third week of this month.

The NSE IPO also received a no objection certificate from market regulator SEBI in August 2026. NDTV Profit had reported on July 30 that the National Stock Exchange is expecting to get listed on the BSE by September 2026.

NSE, the operator of the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume, had filed its draft papers for the IPO with the market regulator on June 17 this year.

As per market estimates, NSE IPO is expected to be worth more than Rs 30,000 crore, while the stock exchange is seeking a valuation of as much as Rs 5.26 lakh crore ($55 billion) through the IPO, Bloomberg had reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to DRHP, NSE IPO will be an entirely of an offer for sale (OFS), with existing shareholders planning to sell as many as 14.89 crore equity shares, representing nearly 6% of NSE's paid-up equity capital.

NSE has appointed 20 banks to work on the IPO, including Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., JM Financial Ltd., Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup Inc.

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