Tesla Cybercab Probe: NHTSA Audits 1,000 Vehicles After Austin Launch

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an audit into about 1,000 Tesla Cybercab vehicles, examining the technical data and certification process the electric-vehicle maker used to demonstrate compliance with federal safety standards, Reuters reported.

The probe comes shortly after Tesla began commercially deploying a limited number of its two-seat, fully autonomous Cybercabs in Austin, Texas. The company has said the service will initially operate in limited areas and expand gradually to more vehicles and locations.

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According to NHTSA, the Cybercab does not have permanently attached conventional manual controls, including a steering wheel, brake pedal, accelerator pedal or mirrors.

The agency will examine the basis of Tesla's certification and whether the company appropriately determined that certain Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards did not apply to the vehicle, Reuters reported.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Tesla began offering Cybercab rides in limited areas of Austin on Thursday, marking a major step in the company's push into autonomous ride-hailing. The launch has attracted considerable attention from investors and Tesla fans, with the gold-coloured vehicles featuring distinctive butterfly-style doors.

CEO Elon Musk has positioned the Cybercab as a key part of Tesla's ambition to become a dominant player in driverless transportation.

Tesla already operates a limited robotaxi service using autonomous Model Y vehicles, some of which have human safety monitors. Its Texas autonomous fleet stood at 420 vehicles as of Friday morning, according to state records, including 45 Cybercabs.

ALSO READ: Tesla Cybercab: Elon Musk's Wheel-Free Robotaxi Puts Driverless Future To the Test

Tesla's autonomous fleet in Texas is less than half the size of rival Waymo's, Reuters reported. Waymo's vehicles retain conventional controls but operate without human drivers.

Tesla ultimately plans to make the steering-wheel-free Cybercab the core vehicle for a larger autonomous robotaxi network.

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