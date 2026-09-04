Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Film Begins Its Big-Screen Journey On A Strong Note

Mirzapur: The Movie has made its much-awaited arrival on the big screen, bringing the popular title into its latest cinematic chapter. The film has been drawing attention from audiences and fans of the franchise since its theatrical release.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

On Day 1, Mirzapur: The Movie earned Rs 11.97 crore Live net in India from 6,482 shows. According to Sacnilk, its India gross stands at Rs 14.12 crore. The final India collection is yet to be reported.

The film recorded 29.8% overall occupancy. Hindi earned Rs 11.89 crore Live from 6,380 shows at 32.0% occupancy, while Telugu collected Rs 0.08 crore Live from 102 shows at 20.0% occupancy, the report stated.

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Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking

The first-day advance booking gross was Rs 9.19 crore, with 3,28,127 tickets sold across 11,537 shows. Based on Sacnilk data, the Hindi 2D version earned Rs 9.15 crore from 3,25,635 tickets across 11,401 shows, with an Average Ticket Price of Rs 240.

The Telugu 2D version collected Rs 3.84 lakh from 2,492 tickets across 136 shows, with an Average Ticket Price of Rs 170. Including block seats, the advance booking gross stood at Rs 12.55 crore.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language action crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. The film brings the franchise to the big screen and features several familiar characters from the series. It was released in theatres on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Plot And Premise

The battle for Mirzapur's throne intensifies as old enemies return and new threats emerge. With several contenders seeking control of the city's violent underworld, the story explores shifting alliances, rivalries and revenge. Guddu Pandit remains determined to strengthen his position, while Kaleen Bhaiya continues to play a key role in the fight for supremacy.

Cast And Crew

The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan in prominent roles. Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar are also part of the cast.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

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