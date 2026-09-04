India-EU Ties: Belgium PM Says 'Pressure Creates Diamonds', Flags Port Collaboration

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has urged India and the European Union to deepen economic ties as they navigate an increasingly uncertain global landscape, arguing that mounting geopolitical and economic pressures could instead become an opportunity for closer cooperation, NDTV reported.

“We are sailing through rough waters, but pressure creates diamonds. India and the EU have decided to do that,” De Wever said, underlining the strategic importance of closer ties and possibly taking a dig at US President Donald Trump.

He also brought a lighter note to his remarks with a joke about India's culinary prowess.

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The comments came as India and Belgium discussed expanding cooperation across trade, investment, defence, technology, critical minerals and maritime infrastructure.

The two countries are also targeting a doubling of bilateral trade over the next five years.A major focus is expected to be the ports sector.

De Wever said a full delegation from Belgium's port community will visit India in February next year to explore opportunities in ports, logistics, connectivity and related infrastructure.

Belgium's expertise in dredging could also open up fresh avenues for collaboration.

The two countries also discussed strengthening civil aviation cooperation, including direct air connectivity, pharmaceutical air cargo and advanced air mobility.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held talks with De Wever during the Belgian prime minister's three-day India visit, which concluded on September 4.

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Naidu said the conclusion of India-EU free trade agreement negotiations could create significant scope for expanding bilateral trade and investment.

The India-EU FTA, concluded in principle earlier this year after nearly two decades of negotiations, is expected to provide duty-free or near-duty-free access to a large share of Indian exports into the European market.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said the agreement could be formally signed by December and potentially come into force between February and March next year.

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