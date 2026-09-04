Adani Ports To Start Dedicated Empty Container Yard Operations At Mundra Port And SEZ

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), India's largest integrated transport operator, announced the launch of a dedicated Empty Container Yard (ECY) with integrated warehousing at Mundra port.

Adani Ports & SEZ commands a 45.5% share of India's container market as of FY26. Within this, Mundra Port alone handles nearly 35% of the country's container trade, making it India's largest container-handling port. The volume of empty containers handled at Mundra is estimated at around 1.6 million TEUs annually, underscoring its critical role in supporting India's import-export supply chains.

As part of its Ambition 2031 roadmap, the company is making significant investments to expand capacity across its network, with Mundra at the forefront of this growth. The company plans to add more than 6 million TEUs of container handling capacity over the next five years.

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Supporting this vision, Adani Ports & SEZ is launching a dedicated Empty Container Yard (ECY) with integrated warehousing at Mundra, offering end-to-end services across the empty container lifecycle, including storage, maintenance, inspection, and seamless movement to exporters and CFSs.

“The dedicated Empty Container Yard at Mundra to be operated by APSEZ and / or partners (including CFS and shipping lines) will enhance efficiency across the container ecosystem by enabling faster turnaround times, reducing unnecessary container movements, and optimizing logistics costs. Strengthening trade-enabling infrastructure remains central to APSEZ's commitment towards supporting India's growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat,” said Mr Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ.

The initiative aligns with the Government's focus on developing efficient, technology-enabled logistics systems and improving ease of doing business. By bringing empty container operations within the Mundra Port SEZ, the facility will also enable closer coordination among Customs authorities, shipping lines, terminal operators, and transporters, Adani Ports said in a release.

At 1:45 PM, Adani Ports share price was trading 1.25% higher at Rs 1,707.60 apiece on the BSE.

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