Heavy Rain Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations; Nine Flights Diverted, Over 400 Delayed

Nine flights were diverted and more than 400 delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday as thunderstorms and heavy rain disrupted flight operations.

According to an official, four flights each were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow, while one was diverted to Ahmedabad.

The diversions took place between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., PTI reported, citing an official. Heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon.

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More than 400 flights were delayed at Delhi airport on Friday, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Lucknow Airport said four flights bound for Delhi were diverted to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital:

QP 1821: Bengaluru-Delhi | Arrived at Lucknow at 4:37 p.m.

Bengaluru-Delhi | Arrived at Lucknow at 4:37 p.m. AI 484: Ludhiana-Delhi | Arrived at 4:50 p.m.; departed at 5:51 p.m.

Ludhiana-Delhi | Arrived at 4:50 p.m.; departed at 5:51 p.m. AI 2516: Indore-Delhi | Arrived at 4:58 p.m.

Indore-Delhi | Arrived at 4:58 p.m. AI 2541: Hyderabad-Delhi | Arrived at 5:06 p.m.

Separately, Jaipur Airport said five flights inbound to Delhi were diverted to Jaipur due to adverse weather.

Several airlines also issued travel advisories as the weather disrupted operations.

IndiGo said adverse weather over Delhi had affected flight schedules and advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and allow additional travel time.

Air India similarly warned that flight operations to and from Delhi could be affected and urged passengers to check the latest flight status before travelling to the airport.

Akasa Air also said severe weather conditions in Delhi had affected certain flights across its network.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR as thunderstorms and heavy rain continued.

Delhi Airport said water had accumulated in the airport forecourt and on the approach road following the downpour. Airport authorities said the water was cleared quickly and measures were being taken to ensure smooth operations.

Several parts of Delhi also reported waterlogging following the heavy rain.

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Palam recorded the highest rainfall, at 72.2 mm, between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi.

Narayana recorded 54 mm, followed by Janakpuri at 48.5 mm, Lodhi Road at 34.6 mm and Safdarjung at 32.6 mm during the same period.

Other locations also recorded significant rainfall, including Pusa at 29 mm, Jharoda Kalan at 25 mm, Ridge at 20 mm, Chhatarpur at 15 mm and Ayanagar at 12 mm.

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