Apple iPhone 18 Pro: Memory Costs Jump Nearly 400%; What It Means For Prices

Apple is facing a sharp increase in memory costs for the iPhone 18 Pro, with the company reportedly paying nearly four times more for memory used in the 256GB model than it did a year earlier.

Despite the surge in component costs, Apple may not pass the entire increase on to consumers, with estimates suggesting a more modest increase in the iPhone's retail price.

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Memory Costs Surge For iPhone 18 Pro

According to TrendForce, memory costs for the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro are expected to rise sharply in the third quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier.

The increase could significantly add to the device's production costs, putting further pressure on Apple as it prepares its next generation of premium iPhones.

Apple has reportedly explored ways to reduce costs across other components, but the savings may not be enough to fully offset the increase in memory prices.

Apple May Not Pass Full Costs To Buyers

Despite the sharp rise in memory costs, Apple is not expected to pass the entire increase on to consumers.

Current estimates suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could see a price increase of around $100 compared with the launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro, though Apple has not confirmed pricing.

The final pricing will likely depend on how much of the higher component costs Apple chooses to absorb.

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Foldable iPhone Could Start Near $2,300

Separately, Apple's first foldable device, expected to be sold as the iPhone Ultra, could start as high as $2,299, with pricing on the top-tier configuration potentially crossing $3,000.

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