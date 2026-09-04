Arhaan Khan Set For His Bollywood Debut; Salman Khan To Make A Special Cameo In His First Film

Bollywood is gearing up to welcome a new face as Arhaan Khan prepares to make his much-awaited acting debut. The upcoming project is an action-packed love story that marks an important milestone in his journey from working behind the scenes to stepping into the spotlight as an actor.

Salman Khan To Join Arhaan Khan's Debut

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, is preparing to enter Bollywood with an action-packed love story. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Anirudh Iyer, known for An Action Hero, while producer Ashwin Varde is backing the project.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan is expected to make a special cameo in the film. Although his appearance is reportedly brief, his character is said to have importance within the story. Details about his role are currently being kept under wraps.

Salman is reportedly expected to shoot for approximately 10 days for the extended cameo. His presence could also generate considerable buzz around Arhaan's debut and potentially add to the film's theatrical appeal.

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Arhaan Khan's Journey To Bollywood

Arhaan has been preparing for his acting debut for several years. He studied filmmaking in the US and later worked with filmmaker Vikram Phadnis. He also assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Besides his filmmaking experience, Arhaan currently hosts the YouTube podcast Dumb Biryani.

The makers are also searching for Arhaan's leading lady and are reportedly considering a fresh face for the romantic drama. The film is expected to begin production early next year, though the shooting schedule is yet to be finalised.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is preparing to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20. On the film front, he will next appear in Vamshi Paidipally's action thriller, tentatively titled SVC63. The project will also feature Nayanthara, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

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