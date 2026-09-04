Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Refurbished: Here Is What Has Changed

Royal Enfield has formally introduced the Himalayan 440 in India, marking a new chapter for the adventure motorcycle as the Himalayan nameplate completes 10 years. The bike was unveiled on September 4, 2026, at the first Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh.

However, the next big thing for the Himalayan brand is their 750cc foray, which is highly anticipated to be launched this November at the company's flagship event, Rider Mania.

The Himalayan 440 is powered by a 443cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motor produces 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

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Built on a half-duplex split cradle frame, the motorcycle gets a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. Its suspension setup offers 200mm of travel at the front and 180mm at the rear, giving it more front suspension travel than the Scram 440.

The Himalayan 440 has 220mm of ground clearance, compared with 200mm on the Scram 440. It rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both using spoke rims.

Braking duties are handled by a 300mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc. Royal Enfield has also fitted larger pistons in the brake callipers to improve braking performance. The motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS along with switchable rear ABS for better off-road control.

The Himalayan 440 features a semi-digital instrument console, combining an analogue speedometer with a digital inset displaying information such as fuel level, time, trip details and odometer readings. It also gets Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigator for turn-by-turn navigation.

The motorcycle is expected to compete with other affordable adventure bikes, including the Yezdi Adventure and the Suzuki V-Strom 250.

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According to a review by Autocar India, the Himalayan 440 shares its engine with the Scram 440 but differs significantly in its wheels and suspension setup. While the Scram 440 uses a 19-inch front wheel, the Himalayan 440 gets a larger 21-inch front wheel, reinforcing its off-road-focused positioning.

The Himalayan 440's front suspension offers 200mm of travel, compared with 190mm on the Scram 440, while rear travel remains the same at 180mm. Despite the changes, its seat height is only 5mm higher than the Scram 440. However, the Himalayan 440 is 12kg heavier, with a kerb weight of 199kg.

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