India's Road Safety 'Very Problematic'; Bharat NCAP 2.0 To Be Introduced From October 2027: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that India is firmly on the path to becoming the world's largest automaker, stepping up from its current position as the third-largest globally. To support this expansion and address critical safety concerns, the government is preparing to roll out a more stringent vehicle safety framework, Bharat NCAP 2.0, starting in October 2027.

Speaking on the success of India's indigenous crash-testing program, Gadkari noted its growing global appeal. Owing to a highly cost-effective structure, Bharat NCAP offers testing at a 75% lower cost compared to international alternatives. This massive price advantage has led many foreign automobile companies to send their vehicles to India specifically for safety testing and certification. Despite the booming automotive market, Gadkari did not shy away from the country's grim realities on the road.

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Acknowledging that India's road safety record remains highly problematic, currently ranking number one globally in road accidents, he stressed that the upcoming Bharat NCAP 2.0 program will fundamentally shift how vehicle safety is assessed. While the current regime focuses heavily on the standard crashworthiness, the 2027 update will evaluate the entire chain of a vehicle crash. Gadkari emphasized that the passive safety measures are no longer enough.

The new protocols will mandate a comprehensive approach, prioritizing pedestrian protection, the active crash prevention technologies, and crucial post-crash care mechanisms. By integrating these advanced parameters, the government hopes to transform India from not just a global manufacturing powerhouse, but also a leader in pioneering affordable, world-class vehicle safety standards.

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