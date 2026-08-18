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Top Defence Picks: Jefferies Picks HAL, Bharat Electronics & Data Patterns As Top Bets — Check Upside, Target Price

Jefferies stays positive on defence electronics makers, citing strong order-book visibility even as it trims target price on Bharat Electronics over Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile order delays.

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Top Defence Picks: Jefferies Picks HAL, Bharat Electronics & Data Patterns As Top Bets — Check Upside, Target Price

Jefferies has named Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) as one of its top picks in the industrials space, while retaining a 'buy' rating on Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Data Patterns, citing strong execution visibility on existing order books across the defence electronics space.

In a note dated 17 August, the brokerage said Bharat Electronics' June-quarter order inflow fell 49% YoY, largely due to a high base in the year-ago quarter, which had included a spillover of around Rs 5,000 crore of orders from FY25. The company's margins fell 297 basis points YoY to 25.1%, dragged by a decline in gross margins due to product mix, though this was partly offset by operating leverage from strong execution. FY27 margin guidance of 27%-plus was retained.

Here's a look at Jefferies' key defence picks:

Hindustan Aeronautics: Buy rating with a price target of Rs6,800, raised from Rs6,300, implying an upside of 34%. Jefferies rolled forward its valuation to 35 times price-to-earnings on a September 2028 basis, citing visibility of a 16% EPS CAGR over FY26-30 on order-book execution.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: Paras Defence, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel And More | August 18

Bharat Electronics: Buy rating with a price target of Rs490, cut from Rs550, an upside of 19%. Jefferies lowered its target multiple to 40 times price-to-earnings, citing some delays on the QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile) order, even as it retained FY27 margin guidance at 27%-plus.

Data Patterns: Buy rating with a price target of Rs5,545, an upside of 25%. Jefferies said the company's visible order book and pipeline, along with rising indigenisation and the country's export focus, give it enough visibility on medium-term revenue growth.

Jefferies is bullish on Indias defence journey and has picked HAL, BEL and Data Patterns for significant upside.

Jefferies is bullish on India's defence journey and has picked HAL, BEL and Data Patterns for significant upside.
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Jefferies said it remains positive on defence as a theme within its broader industrials coverage, with earnings delivery on existing order books likely to be a key catalyst for these stocks going forward.

Jefferies On Power T&D Stocks

Beyond defence, Jefferies also flagged power transmission and distribution equipment makers as a key beneficiary of India's capex cycle, with June-quarter order inflows for its broader industrials universe rising 13% YoY, led by L&T, BHEL, ABB and Siemens. Hitachi Energy and Siemens Energy saw the sharpest margin gains in the quarter, expanding 410-450 basis points YoY on the back of operating leverage, while BHEL's margins turned positive YoY for the first time in several quarters.

The brokerage named Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, L&T and KEI Industries among its top picks in the power T&D space, citing a robust capex pipeline and rising operating leverage as revenue scales up. Jefferies expects Siemens Energy to deliver a 43% EPS CAGR over FY25-28 and Hitachi Energy to clock a 54% EPS CAGR over FY26-29, even as it flagged commodity cost inflation as a near-term drag on margins for players such as ABB, Thermax and Cummins.

FOR MORE, READ: Jefferies Bullish On Defence & Power T&D; Hikes Targets For HAL But Trims BEL — Top Five Bets 

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