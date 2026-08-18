Five Stocks To Buy Today: HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Paras Defence And More | August 18

Stock market experts and research analysts have recommended five stocks for investors to keep an eye out for on Tuesday, including HDFC Bank Ltd., Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. among others.

The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 729)

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, has a 'buy' call on HDFC Bank. He has set a target price of Rs 745 and advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 724.

Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 1,969.30)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, has a 'buy' call on Bharti Airtel. He has recommended purchasing the stock at the current market price of Rs 1,975 and has set a target price of Rs 2,140, implying an upside of 8.35%. Mishra has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,920.

Jindal Saw (CMP: Rs 270.65)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager-Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has a 'buy' call on Jindal Saw. He has recommended purchasing the stock at the current market price of Rs 270 and has set a target price of Rs 282, implying an upside of 4.44%. Krishan has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 263.

Paras Defence (CMP: Rs 1,387)

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, has a 'buy' call on Paras Defence. He has set a target price of Rs 1,480 and advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,320.

Kalpataru Projects International (CMP: Rs 1,406)

Chouhan from Kotak Securities has a 'buy' call on KPIL. He has set a target price of Rs 1,475 and advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,370.

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