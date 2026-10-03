Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Games Cricket 2026 Bronze Medal Match

Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in the bronze medal match of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 after both teams missed out on a place in the gold medal clash. The match will be available to watch live on Sony Sports Network and stream on SonyLIV in India.

While Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by six wickets in the first semi-final, Sri Lanka went down to India by 124 runs in the second semi-final.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026: Date And Time

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 bronze medal match will be played on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 am IST. Toss will be held at 5:00 a.m.

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asian Games Bronze Medal Match: Venue

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 match will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Live Telecast In India

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 bronze medal match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Live Streaming In India

Live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 bronze medal match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Asian Games 2026 Nisshin Weather Update

Nisshin is expected to see mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions on October 3, with temperatures around 27°C during the day and 13–16°C overnight. Current forecasts indicate a low chance of rain, suggesting limited weather disruption for the Asian Games cricket matches scheduled at Korogi Sports Park.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Head-To-Head Record

Matches played: 22

Bangladesh Won: 9

Sri Lanka Won: 13

The last match between these two teams was during the Super 4's stage of the 2025 T20 Asia Cup which Bangladesh won 4 wickets on September 20, 2025.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh: Saif Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (C & WK), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Preview

Bangladesh entered the semi-final against Pakistan after progressing through the knockout stage. Rain affected their last-four clash, reducing it to 13 overs per side. Bangladesh posted 111/7, but Pakistan chased down the target in 11.3 overs to win by six wickets and book their place in the final.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, faced defending champions India in the second semi-final. India posted 169/7, with Ishan Kishan scoring an unbeaten 80, before Sri Lanka were bowled out for 45. India won by 124 runs and advanced to the final.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026: Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Niroshan Dickwella, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sohan de Livera, Sahan Arachchige (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh, Sineth Jayawardena, Dushan Hemantha

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain,Yasir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

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