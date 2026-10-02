Vijay Shekhar Sharma Calls Ather's Lethal' Scooter Testing Idea Brilliant: Wonder If Buyers Know It Yet'

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has praised Ather Energy's intense vehicle-testing regime, calling the Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker's approach a “lethal idea” for building vehicles suited to Indian roads.

Sharma reacted to a post by Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, who shared a glimpse of the company's testing laboratory and the extreme conditions its electric scooters are subjected to before reaching customers.

“That's a lethal idea for scooter testing on Indian roads by @atherenergy 😅 Too good, @tarunsmehta 👌🏼👌🏼 Wonder if buyers know it yet,” Sharma wrote on X on October 1.

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Mehta's post showed a scooter being put through a series of punishing tests, with the caption: “making a scooter for indian roads.”

The video highlights three stages of testing, “Drop It”, “Add Mud” and “Push It”, demonstrating how Ather attempts to replicate the abuse an electric scooter could face on Indian roads and in varying weather conditions.

In the footage, Ather says that after dropping the “poor scooter” for the 40,000th time, it is subjected to a mud test.

“You've got to make sure your electric scooter can work reliably in all kinds of conditions,” the company says in the video.

The testing forms part of Ather's broader vehicle-validation programme, which uses specialised machines to accelerate years of wear and tear into controlled laboratory cycles.

One such machine, known as Goliath, has been showcased by Ather for repeatedly dropping a scooter from a height of 400 mm. The company says the rig can subject a scooter to 40,000 drops, simulating prolonged exposure to potholes and harsh road conditions.

Another machine, dubbed the “Button Masher”, is designed to repeatedly operate switches and buttons to test their durability over thousands of cycles.

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Ather also conducts environmental tests, including exposure to dust and high-pressure water, as well as water-submersion tests designed to assess how its electric scooters perform under severe weather conditions.

The company's testing philosophy is aimed at replicating the realities of Indian roads rather than relying solely on conventional laboratory conditions.

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