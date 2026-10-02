Tesla Q3 Deliveries Beat Estimates At 486,532 Vehicles, Europe Demand Recovers

Tesla delivered 486,532 vehicles in the third quarter of 2026, beating analysts' average estimate of 456,896 and putting the electric vehicle maker on course to return to annual delivery growth after two consecutive years of declines. Tesla shares rose more than 5% in early trading following the report.

The figures suggest Tesla's core car business may be regaining momentum, even as investors increasingly look beyond quarterly vehicle deliveries to CEO Elon Musk's initiatives in AI, robotaxis and humanoid robots.

The EV maker's valuation of about $1.40 trillion depends heavily on those long-term ambitions, even though vehicle sales remain its largest source of revenue, Reuters reported.

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"The strong numbers ​put Tesla on track for full-year deliveries growth following two years of declines. I point to FSD (Full Self-Driving) as being a differentiator ​that drives consumers to choose Tesla over other autos," Morningstar senior equity analyst Seth Goldstein said.

Tesla needs 311,448 additional deliveries to match last year's total, fewer than it has delivered in any quarter since mid-2022.

In the United States, sales for the company were expected to decline from the record-setting third quarter of last year, following the expiration of a $7,500 federal tax credit for EV buyers at the end of September 2025.

Tesla delivered 486,532 vehicles in the July-September period, compared with analysts' average estimate of 456,896 vehicles, according to data compiled by Visible Alpha.

Demand appeared strong heading into the quarter, as finance chief Vaibhav Taneja noted in July that Tesla had "ended Q2 with our biggest order backlog since 2023."

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Analysts have increased their full-year forecasts for 2026 and now expect 1.82 million deliveries, up from the 1.65 million projected in the June consensus.

Also on Friday, smaller rival Rivian exceeded expectations for third-quarter deliveries and reaffirmed its annual delivery forecast. Tesla will release its quarterly results on October 21, following the market close.

Following last year's decline in Europe, partly attributed to resistance to Musk's political stance and competition from more affordable Chinese vehicles, EU vehicle registrations increased by roughly two-thirds between January and August compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

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