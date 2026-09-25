Tesla Expands South India Presence With New Experience, Collision Centres In Chennai

US electric vehicle maker Tesla on Friday expanded its footprint in southern India, opening its first experience centre in Chennai alongside a dedicated collision repair facility in Poonamallee.

Located at Express Avenue Mall, the new retail outlet is Tesla's sixth in India and its third in the southern region, following facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The accompanying Poonamallee centre is equipped to handle certified collision repair, software-aware diagnostics, and genuine parts replacement to ensure vehicle safety and reduce customer downtime.

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Addressing the launch, Tesla India Country Head Sharad Aggarwal emphasised the brand's shift beyond traditional automotive manufacturing.

"Tesla is not just a car company. We are a company which is into AI and robotics, and how Tesla is defining the future," Aggarwal told reporters.

He noted the company's focus on autonomous mobility, detailing the global introduction of 'Cyber Cabs' -- driverless robotaxis designed entirely without steering wheels or pedals. To support this autonomous transition, Tesla is establishing a large-scale chip manufacturing facility in Texas and preparing for the commercial production of its humanoid robot, 'Optimus'.

In the Indian market, the company is offering the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive at Rs 50.89 lakh. The vehicle accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and delivers a range of up to 500 km. Additionally, Tesla showcased the six-seater Model Y L All-Wheel Drive SUV, priced at Rs 61.99 lakh, which offers a 681 km range and rear cargo space capable of holding six trolley bags.

Aggarwal said customers can finance the Model Y with a Rs 6 lakh down payment and a monthly EMI starting at Rs 39,990. He added that typical monthly savings of Rs 20,000 on fuel and maintenance make the effective ownership cost comparable to financing a Rs 25 lakh petrol vehicle.

Operating on an end-to-end direct business model, Tesla manages retail, delivery, and service strictly in-house. The vehicles require no prescribed maintenance schedule, and up to 70 per cent of potential issues can be diagnosed and resolved remotely, backed by a 24/7 mobile service fleet.

The company is concurrently scaling its domestic charging network, modelled on its global infrastructure of over 80,000 superchargers. Both Tesla models receive continuous Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, which recently included 'Grok', an AI voice assistant accessible in multiple regional languages, including Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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