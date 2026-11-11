Stock Picks Today: Infosys, Nuvama Wealth, Kalyan Jewellers, IIFL Finance On Brokerage Radar

Infosys, IIFL finance, Kalyan Jewellers India, Wipro, and Nuvama Wealth are among the stocks attracting brokerage attention on Wednesday. Other tech giants such as L&T Tech, Hexaware Technologies, Coforge, Tech Mahindra will also be in focus.
Brokerages have revised target prices, earnings estimates and ratings across sectors; while others flagged concerns over margins, valuations, execution and demand. Here is what brokerages are saying about these stocks:
UBS on Kalyan Jewellers
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
- Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 900
- Strong festive and wedding demand expected to sustain growth, supported by healthy same-store sales
- Franchise-led store expansion supports long-term growth and capital efficiency
- Expects 35% EPS CAGR over FY26–29; gold price volatility and franchise execution remain key risks
HSBC on Kalyan Jewellers
- Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 770
- Strong Navratri and Dhanteras demand supports positive festive-quarter outlook
- Management remains optimistic about wedding-season demand and expects a strong quarter-end
- Inventory gains and customs-duty benefits require further clarity to assess underlying profitability
HSBC on IIFL Finance
- Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 810 from Rs 760
- USD686mn capital infusion led by Blackstone expected to lift Tier-1 capital ratio to 21.8%
- Stronger capital base supports faster secured lending growth and 25–42bps NIM expansion over FY27–29
- Hikes FY27–29 PAT estimates by 10–20%; potential Fairfax stake sale and slower gold-loan growth remain risks
Jefferies on Infosys
- Maintain Hold; TP at Rs 1,140
- FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1–2% includes 200bps impact from deal exit and accelerated offshoring to reduce US visa exposure
- AI-led services growth and easing AI-driven pricing deflation expected to support recovery; AI revenues now contribute 10.5%
- Workforce reskilling over restructuring limits margin expansion; wage hikes and furloughs to pressure 2HFY27 margins
Bernstein on Nuvama Wealth
- Maintain Outperform; TP at Rs 1,800
- Strong HNI and UHNI annuity inflows support wealth growth, while asset-services yields are expected to remain stable
- Favourable Anugrah ruling releases capital for lending and asset-services expansion; deleveraging takes priority over dividends
- Expects 18% EPS CAGR over FY26–29 and sustained 28% ROE; regulatory restrictions on derivatives remain a key risk
Brokerages on India Equity Strategy
Bernstein on India Strategy - Venugopal Garre
- Maintain near-term Trading Buy and 12-month Neutral; hike December 2026 Nifty target to 26,100 from 25,000
- Easing Iran tensions, softer crude prices, lower bond yields and improving flows support a near-term market rally
- Strong earnings momentum offers temporary support, but weak demand and limited earnings upgrades threaten sustainability
- Expensive valuations, fiscal constraints and AI-related risks cloud medium-term outlook; Financials remain the preferred sector
BofA India Strategy - Amish Shah
- Risks receding, earnings recovering, staying on the course
- Most of the unknowns are now known; stay positive Nifty
- El Niño & Pay Commission: next swing factors
- Prefer Large caps vs small and midcaps
- Turn cautious on two-wheelers
- Upgrade Hospitals & Telecom sectors on defensive earnings and improved valuations.
- Nifty year-end target unchanged at 26,200
Jefferies India Strategy - Abhinav Sinha
- Where Could a Revival in FPI Flows Go?
- After persistent selling, FPI flows have turned positive recently
- Potential AI-trade reversal, any equity tax relief, resilient domestic macro, reasonable large-cap valuations and light positioning could sustain the flows
- Run 3 FPI ownership focused screens to identify potential FPI flow beneficiaries
- Large caps could be the cleaner play on an FPI return
- Large-cap valuations have turned more reasonable
- Given higher liquidity and FPI ownership, we see large caps as the more direct beneficiary of revival in FPI flows
- Plays on FPI reversal – RIL, HDFC Bank, Axis, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech, Max Health, Varun Beverages, JSW Energy, DLF, Indian Hotels and Sona BLW
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.