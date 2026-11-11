Stock Picks Today: Infosys, Nuvama Wealth, Kalyan Jewellers, IIFL Finance On Brokerage Radar

Infosys, IIFL finance, Kalyan Jewellers India, Wipro, and Nuvama Wealth are among the stocks attracting brokerage attention on Wednesday. Other tech giants such as L&T Tech, Hexaware Technologies, Coforge, Tech Mahindra will also be in focus.

Brokerages have revised target prices, earnings estimates and ratings across sectors; while others flagged concerns over margins, valuations, execution and demand. Here is what brokerages are saying about these stocks:

UBS on Kalyan Jewellers

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Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 900

Strong festive and wedding demand expected to sustain growth, supported by healthy same-store sales

Franchise-led store expansion supports long-term growth and capital efficiency

Expects 35% EPS CAGR over FY26–29; gold price volatility and franchise execution remain key risks

HSBC on Kalyan Jewellers

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 770

Strong Navratri and Dhanteras demand supports positive festive-quarter outlook

Management remains optimistic about wedding-season demand and expects a strong quarter-end

Inventory gains and customs-duty benefits require further clarity to assess underlying profitability

HSBC on IIFL Finance

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 810 from Rs 760

USD686mn capital infusion led by Blackstone expected to lift Tier-1 capital ratio to 21.8%

Stronger capital base supports faster secured lending growth and 25–42bps NIM expansion over FY27–29

Hikes FY27–29 PAT estimates by 10–20%; potential Fairfax stake sale and slower gold-loan growth remain risks

Jefferies on Infosys

Maintain Hold; TP at Rs 1,140

FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1–2% includes 200bps impact from deal exit and accelerated offshoring to reduce US visa exposure

AI-led services growth and easing AI-driven pricing deflation expected to support recovery; AI revenues now contribute 10.5%

Workforce reskilling over restructuring limits margin expansion; wage hikes and furloughs to pressure 2HFY27 margins

Bernstein on Nuvama Wealth

Maintain Outperform; TP at Rs 1,800

Strong HNI and UHNI annuity inflows support wealth growth, while asset-services yields are expected to remain stable

Favourable Anugrah ruling releases capital for lending and asset-services expansion; deleveraging takes priority over dividends

Expects 18% EPS CAGR over FY26–29 and sustained 28% ROE; regulatory restrictions on derivatives remain a key risk

Brokerages on India Equity Strategy

Bernstein on India Strategy - Venugopal Garre

Maintain near-term Trading Buy and 12-month Neutral; hike December 2026 Nifty target to 26,100 from 25,000

Easing Iran tensions, softer crude prices, lower bond yields and improving flows support a near-term market rally

Strong earnings momentum offers temporary support, but weak demand and limited earnings upgrades threaten sustainability

Expensive valuations, fiscal constraints and AI-related risks cloud medium-term outlook; Financials remain the preferred sector

BofA India Strategy - Amish Shah

Risks receding, earnings recovering, staying on the course

Most of the unknowns are now known; stay positive Nifty

El Niño & Pay Commission: next swing factors

Prefer Large caps vs small and midcaps

Turn cautious on two-wheelers

Upgrade Hospitals & Telecom sectors on defensive earnings and improved valuations.

Nifty year-end target unchanged at 26,200

Jefferies India Strategy - Abhinav Sinha

Where Could a Revival in FPI Flows Go?

After persistent selling, FPI flows have turned positive recently

Potential AI-trade reversal, any equity tax relief, resilient domestic macro, reasonable large-cap valuations and light positioning could sustain the flows

Run 3 FPI ownership focused screens to identify potential FPI flow beneficiaries

Large caps could be the cleaner play on an FPI return

Large-cap valuations have turned more reasonable

Given higher liquidity and FPI ownership, we see large caps as the more direct beneficiary of revival in FPI flows

Plays on FPI reversal – RIL, HDFC Bank, Axis, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech, Max Health, Varun Beverages, JSW Energy, DLF, Indian Hotels and Sona BLW

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