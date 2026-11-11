Hijack Threat Note On Air India Plane: Kolkata-Mumbai Flight Moved To Isolation Bay, Security Checks Underway

Security agencies were put on alert on Wednesday after a threat note was found on an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, reportedly warning of a hijack.

Before takeoff, the pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC), following which airport authorities activated security protocols. The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay, and all passengers were safely evacuated. Security checks are underway, Mumbai Police said as reported by news agency IANS.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.20 am. The note threatening that the plane would be hijacked at 11.10 am was found in the washroom just before the departure of the flight, Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said.

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All the passengers who had boarded the aircraft were deboarded, and it was taken to the isolation bay, he said.

Security protocols were immediately activated, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for a thorough inspection and necessary precautionary measures, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)



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