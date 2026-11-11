Found Bugs In Code, Flagged Security Risks, Still Rejected: Techie’s Interview Tale Goes Viral

A software engineer's unusual job interview experience has gone viral on social media after he shared a humorous rejection email claiming that his technical skills impressed the company, but his comments about development of code led him to lose the opportunity.

The X user shared an email from an engineering hiring team, revolving around a technical assessment in which the candidate was asked to review a small section of the company's production code.

Four Bugs and a Security Vulnerability Identified

According to the email shared in the viral post on X, the candidate identified four bugs and one security vulnerability within just 10 minutes of reviewing the code. He also reportedly discovered an API key hardcoded into the frontend and a critical function carrying a comment that read "// temporary fix".

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However, the candidate allegedly questioned the quality of the code by asking the interviewer: "Be honest, did you guys hire someone off Fiverr to build this?"

The twist came when he discovered that the interviewer was actually the company's chief technology officer (CTO), who had personally written the code under review.

Technical Skills Impressed the Company, But Cultural Fit Became an Issue

The rejection email, supposedly sent by the company's engineering hiring team, acknowledged that the candidate had shown impressive technical abilities during the assessment.

However, the company reportedly decided not to proceed with his application, citing concerns about his compatibility with the engineering team's culture.

The email ended with a sarcastic line: "We have decided to move forward with the bugs."

The post has attracted attention because it highlights the crucial role of communication with the technical skills that are utmost important professionally during job interviews.

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Catching bugs and security risks proves you know your stuff, but the way you explain those issues is what really wins over an interviewer.

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