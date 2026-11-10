Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Occupancy Dips Slightly, Can Ranbir's Film Score Rs 100 Crore Again?

Ramayana: Part 1 has seen its box office momentum ease on Tuesday, November 10, after a strong performance on the day after Diwali.

The film has collected an estimated ₹68.47 crore in India net on Day 6, as of 7:30 p.m. IST, according to Sacnilk.

The figure is based on 18,206 shows tracked so far, with final collections expected later in the night.

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The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer had collected ₹107.50 crore on Monday, its fifth day in theatres. Tuesday's early estimate is lower, while the film's overall occupancy has also dipped from the previous day's level.

Tuesday Collections Trail Monday's Surge

Ramayana recorded an India net collection of ₹107.50 crore on Day 5, up 91.5% from ₹56.15 crore on Sunday. The film's strong Monday performance came after a comparatively slower Sunday.

On Tuesday, the film's estimated India net collection stood at ₹68.47 crore as of 7:30 p.m. IST. Its India net total has now reached ₹414.82 crore, while the India gross collection stands at ₹494.69 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Day 6 estimate is still being updated. The final figure will become clearer once the day's box office numbers are reported.

Ramayana Day 6 Occupancy: How Is The Film Performing?

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 53.7% on Tuesday, compared with 64.9% on Monday, according to Sacnilk's tracking.

The latest estimate covers 18,206 shows on Day 6, against 23,911 shows on Day 5. The lower occupancy and collection suggest that the film has cooled from Monday's surge.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, Ravie Dubey is Lakshman and Arun Govil appears as Dasarath. Indira Krishnan, Sonal Jha and Lara Dutta play Kaushalya, Sumitra and Kaikeyi, respectively.

The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music. Sridhar Raghavan and Tiwari wrote the screenplay, while Tiwari also co-wrote the dialogues with Shreyas Jain.

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Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is the first of a two-part epic, with a reported cost of around Rs 4,000 crore. It released on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

In India, the film is officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana and runs for 3 hours and 15 minutes. Internationally, it has been released as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, with a shorter runtime of 167 minutes. Dharma Productions is distributing the film in Hindi-speaking markets, while Sony Pictures is handling distribution outside India.

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