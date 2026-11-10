Anthropic Run-Rate Revenue Jumps $10B To $81B; Discloses $900.9B In Total Spend Commitments

The latest figures indicate Anthropic's run-rate revenue skyrocketed by $10 billion within just a month to reach about $81 billion, which shows rapid growth of the artificial intelligence company beforehand its planned initial public offering (IPO).

The company made the announcement of the revenue amount along with the total figure of committed expenditures of nearly $900.9 billion, indicating high costs of infrastructure and computing necessary for doing its AI business.

According to the company's disclosures, Anthropic's run-rate revenue increased from approximately $71 billion as of September 30 to $81 billion a month later. Its enterprise business also continued to expand, with the number of customers generating at least $100,000 in revenue rising to 11,900.

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The company has around 250 customers generating at least $10 million in trailing 12-month revenue, reflecting growing adoption of its AI models among large businesses.

However, the scale of its spending commitments stands out. Anthropic disclosed approximately $900.9 billion in aggregate commitments, of which around $451.6 billion is expected to be incurred before December 31, 2030. Another $70.7 billion in commitments is due in the 12 months following September 30.

The company also flagged the growing computing requirements of its business, noting that its agentic AI offerings are more compute-intensive. It cautioned that its models could behave in unintended or misaligned ways.

Anthropic has set an indicative IPO price range of $70-$78 per share and plans to offer 825 million shares. At the upper end of the proposed range, the offering could raise approximately $64.4 billion, including shares offered by existing investors.

Backers are expected to offer 23.65 million shares as part of the transaction. The company is also targeting a valuation of approximately $1 trillion through its proposed Nasdaq listing.

The disclosures also point to substantial participation from strategic investors. AMD, Broadcom, Google and other investors are expected to invest a combined $26 billion in Anthropic. The company's investor base also includes Micron, Microsoft, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Nvidia.

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AMD has separately agreed to purchase $2.5 billion worth of Anthropic's Class N stock. Some board-affiliated entities may also seek to purchase up to $303 million worth of Class A shares. Investor Reed Hastings has expressed interest in purchasing up to $300 million in Anthropic stock.

Anthropic disclosed total indebtedness of $6.2 billion as of September 30. It also said it could issue up to $42 billion in notes to Broadcom. Additionally, the company expects tax obligations of approximately $3.8 billion arising from the settlement of restricted stock units (RSUs).

The disclosures offer a glimpse into the financial scale of Anthropic as it prepares for a potential public-market debut, with rapidly expanding revenue accompanied by substantial long-term infrastructure commitments.

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