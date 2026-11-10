IRCTC Denies E-Ticketing Portal Outage, Says 'Heavy Festive Rush’ Triggered Temporaray Login Snags

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday denied reports of an outage on its online ticket-booking platform, saying the portal remained operational despite some users facing temporary login delays due to a surge in traffic.

In a clarification posted on its official X account, IRCTC said media reports claiming that its railway ticket-booking website was not working on the morning of November 10 did not accurately reflect the situation.

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The railway ticketing company said the portal remained up and running during the period, although some users may have experienced delays in accessing their accounts because of an unusually high number of simultaneous login attempts.

IRCTC attributed the temporary disruption to increased booking activity during the festive season, particularly around Diwali and Chhath Puja, when millions of passengers attempt to reserve railway tickets at the same time.

"Due to this exceptionally high volume of concurrent login attempts on the website and mobile applications, some users may have encountered delayed login," the company said in its statement.

The company clarified that the issue was temporary and that e-ticketing services across all channels had returned to normal.

IRCTC said it continues to undertake technological upgrades, infrastructure enhancements and process simplification to improve the reliability of its online reservation system.

The company added that these efforts are aimed at providing a secure, efficient and seamless ticket-booking experience to millions of passengers who rely on its website and mobile applications.

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The clarification comes amid heightened demand for railway reservations during the festive travel season, when heavy traffic on online booking platforms can affect the user experience even if the underlying services remain operational.

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