Anthropic Unveils New Fable, Mythos AI Models Ahead Of IPO

Anthropic PBC has unveiled new versions of its powerful Mythos and Fable artificial intelligence models, an effort to bolster the company's position as a leader in AI development on the eve of its long-awaited Wall Street debut.

Anthropic said Fable 5.2, set to be released Monday, can tackle more difficult software engineering work, take on more hardware-related tasks like controlling robots and handle long-running projects. It's also designed to coordinate over 1,000 AI agents at a time. Mythos 5.2, the same model but with fewer safeguards for cybersecurity and life sciences work, is being rolled out to select organizations through a previously announced verification program.

The two models are faster than prior versions, Anthropic said, and Fable is less expensive.

The releases are poised to help Anthropic fend off challenges from rivals like OpenAI in an increasingly competitive market as the Claude maker nears a landmark public listing as soon as this month. However, the announcement may also invite further scrutiny for the company at a moment when many inside and outside the technology industry are warning about AI's potential catastrophic safety risks. The Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections is also expected to boost momentum for meaningful AI safety regulation, and create new roadblocks for building the data centers used to train and run AI models.

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Anthropic PBC has unveiled new versions of its powerful Mythos and Fable artificial intelligence models, an effort to bolster the company's position as a leader in AI development on the eve of its long-awaited Wall Street debut.

Anthropic said Fable 5.2, set to be released Monday, can tackle more difficult software engineering work, take on more hardware-related tasks like controlling robots and handle long-running projects. It's also designed to coordinate over 1,000 AI agents at a time. Mythos 5.2, the same model but with fewer safeguards for cybersecurity and life sciences work, is being rolled out to select organizations through a previously announced verification program.

The two models are faster than prior versions, Anthropic said, and Fable is less expensive.

The releases are poised to help Anthropic fend off challenges from rivals like OpenAI in an increasingly competitive market as the Claude maker nears a landmark public listing as soon as this month. However, the announcement may also invite further scrutiny for the company at a moment when many inside and outside the technology industry are warning about AI's potential catastrophic safety risks. The Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections is also expected to boost momentum for meaningful AI safety regulation, and create new roadblocks for building the data centers used to train and run AI models.

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