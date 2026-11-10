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Jailer 2 Box Office Day 27: Rajinikanth Starrer Holds Steady, Check Latest Collection

Jailer 2's Day 27 collection is lower than Monday's ₹1.25 crore, according to Sacnilk's latest live estimate.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Day 27: Rajinikanth Starrer Holds Steady, Check Latest Collection
Jailer 2

Jailer 2 has recorded a drop in its box office collection on Day 27, Tuesday, November 10, according to Sacnilk's latest estimates.

The Rajinikanth-starrer has collected ₹51 lakh in India net so far, as of 7:03 p.m. IST, across 296 shows. Its India gross collection for the day stands at ₹60.18 lakh.

The film had collected ₹1.25 crore on Day 26, Monday, November 9. This means its latest Day 27 estimate is lower than the previous day's collection.

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With this, Jailer 2's total India net collection has reached ₹472.16 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹552.20 crore after 27 days in theatres.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 27

On its 27th day, Jailer 2 has collected ₹51 lakh in India net so far, according to Sacnilk. The film was running across 296 shows at the time of the update.

The Day 27 collection is a live estimate and is expected to change as more show figures are reported. The final collection will be available later in the night.

Jailer 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 has collected ₹472.16 crore in India net so far, while its India gross collection stands at ₹552.20 crore.

The film's overseas gross collection stood at ₹276.90 crore in the latest available cumulative update. This took its worldwide gross collection to ₹828.50 crore through Day 26.

The worldwide gross figure is yet to be updated to include Day 27's collection.

Jailer 2 Day 27 Collection: Latest Update

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Jailer 2's Day 27 collection currently stands at ₹51 lakh in India net, as per Sacnilk's live estimate at 7:03 p.m. IST.

The film's final collection for Tuesday is awaited. Its cumulative India net collection has reached ₹472.16 crore, while the worldwide gross remains at ₹828.50 crore in the latest reported update.

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