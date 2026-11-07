Mumbai Railway Track Horror: Man Tries To End Life At Vikhroli, Friend Fights To Save Him | Viral Video

A video from Mumbai's Vikhroli railway station showing a man in distress on the tracks has surfaced on social media. The footage shows a suburban local train passing nearby as another person steps in and helps him move to safety.

According to the video, shared by Mumbai Heritage on X, the incident took place around 10:15 am at Vikhroli station. The footage shows a person on the railway tracks as a local train approaches. Another individual is seen intervening, with the two appearing to move away from the immediate vicinity of the tracks as the train passes. The video captures the tense fight that ensues as the man who was attempting to take his life tries to fight off his saviour and complete what he wanted, however his friend pulls him back.

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The clip has drawn traction online, with the person intervening being described in the post as a friend who helped prevent a possible tragedy. However, the circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear.

Details about the man's identity, condition and whether he sustained any major injuries or not remain unverified. It is also not clear whether railway authorities or the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) have initiated an inquiry into the incident or not.

As per the information currently available publicly, the account's description of the event as a suicide attempt has not been independently confirmed by the police.

The incident highlights the dangers of being on railway tracks, particularly when the suburban trains are operating. Mumbai's suburban railway network is among the busiest in the country, carrying millions of commuters daily.

The video serves as a reminder of the importance of timely intervention when someone is in distress. Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress should seek immediate support from trusted individuals or mental health professionals.

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