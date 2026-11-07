Eggs, Chicken Prices May Rise 25-30% by December as Poultry Feed Costs Soar

Egg and chicken prices in India could rise by 25-30% by December as poultry farmers grapple with higher feed costs and tightening supplies. A sharp increase in maize and broken rice prices, both key ingredients in poultry feed, has pushed up production expenses, adding to concerns ahead of the year-end festive season.

The rising cost of poultry feed has become a major concern for farmers, with prices of key ingredients increasing sharply over the past year.

Maize, which makes up around 55-65% of broiler feed by weight, now costs approximately Rs 34 per kg, compared with Rs 18 per kg a year ago. Prices were around Rs 26-27 per kg just a month ago and could climb further to Rs 40 per kg by December, according to industry estimates.

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Broken rice has also become considerably more expensive. Prices have risen from Rs 14-15 per kg in November 2025 to Rs 31-32 per kg currently, against Rs 22-23 per kg a month ago.

Overall, the cost of poultry feed ingredients has increased by an estimated 30-45% over the past year, putting pressure on farmers' margins, The Economic Times reported.

Weak monsoon and ethanol demand add to supply concerns

A weak monsoon has affected maize production in key growing states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka. Industry estimates suggest that India's kharif maize output could fall by 15-16%, further tightening supplies.

Demand from the ethanol industry has added to the pressure, with more maize being diverted towards ethanol production. At the same time, expectations of lower kharif paddy yields have pushed up rice prices.

Poultry farmers are also finding it difficult to switch to other grains. Jowar, bajra and ragi, which can be used as alternatives in animal feed, have become more expensive as well.

Egg and chicken prices may climb by December

The rise in feed costs is expected to reflect in retail prices over the coming weeks. Industry executives expect wholesale egg prices to increase from the current Rs 6-7 per egg to Rs 7-8 by December.

Wholesale prices of dressed chicken without skin could also rise from Rs 225-250 per kg to Rs 260-275 per kg.

However, poultry producers may not be able to pass on the entire increase in production costs to consumers, as higher prices could affect demand.

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Poultry production could decline by over 20%

December and January are traditionally among the busiest months for poultry consumption, with demand typically rising around Christmas and New Year. However, higher feed costs and supply constraints could affect production during this period.

Complete the production outlookClarify the 25-30% estimate

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