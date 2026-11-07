Abhyang Snan 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Significance Of The Ritual Bath

Festivals are often marked by rituals that bring families and communities together. One such tradition observed during Diwali is Abhyang Snan, a ritual bath linked to Narak Chaturdashi.

Abhyang Snan 2026 Date And Muhurat

In 2026, Abhyang Snan will be observed on Sunday, November 8, on Narak Chaturdashi. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat will be from 5:41 AM to 6:38 AM. Devotees will have 57 minutes to perform the ritual.

Abhyang Snan is performed after moonrise and before sunrise while Chaturdashi Tithi is in effect. The moonrise on November 8 will take place at 5:41 AM.

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The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 10:47 AM on November 7 and ends at 11:27 AM on November 8, 2026. These timings are important when planning the ritual.

Significance Of Abhyang Snan

The ritual begins with a massage using sesame oil, followed by a bath. Traditionally, the practice is linked to cleansing the body and mind. It is also believed to help remove negativity.

There is a traditional belief that those who take this bath can avoid going to Narak. Abhyang Snan may be observed on Chaturdashi, Amavasya and Pratipada during the five-day Diwali period. However, the Chaturdashi observance is considered the most important.

The five-day Diwali celebrations begin with Dhantrayodashi and continue until Bhai Dooj.

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How To Perform Abhyang Snan At Home

The preparations can be done the night before. Keep slightly warm sesame oil ready along with an ubtan made with gram flour, a pinch of turmeric, sandalwood and rose water or milk. An apamarga (Achyranthes aspera) sprig can also be kept for the ritual.

Wake up in time for the prescribed muhurat and light a lamp. Massage the warm oil from the scalp to the feet. Apply the ubtan over the oiled skin and leave it for a few minutes before bathing. After the bath, wear fresh clothes and apply a tilak.

During the bath, the apamarga is traditionally moved around the head three times while reciting the following mantra:

“सीतालोष्ठसहयुक्तः सकण्टकदलान्वितः। हर पापमपामार्ग भ्राम्यमाणः पुनः पुनः॥”

The mantra means: “O Apamarga, with the clod of ploughed earth, your thorns and your leaves, as I turn you round and round, take away sin.”

The next step is Yama Tarpan. Devotees face south and offer three handfuls of water mixed with black sesame for each of Yama's fourteen names. Drik Panchang also mentions three handfuls for Pitamaha Bhishma, even for those whose fathers are living.

The ritual ends with offerings of a lamp, flower and sweet to Krishna. Yama Tarpan is traditionally performed as a prayer for protection from an untimely end.

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