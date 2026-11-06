Diwali 2026 Calendar: Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi To Bhai Dooj; Check Full List Of Days, Significance

Diwali is one of India's most celebrated festivals and is popularly known as the festival of lights. The five-day festivities will begin with Dhanteras on November 6, an occasion associated with wealth, health and prosperity, and conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 11, which celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters.

The celebrations bring together religious traditions, family gatherings and cultural festivities, with devotees worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the main day. Diwali symbolises the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali 2026: Complete Five-Day Festival Calendar

The five-day Diwali celebrations include several religious occasions, each carrying its own cultural and spiritual significance. Here's a look at the dates and significance of the festivals.

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Dhanteras 2026: Friday, November 6

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari, the occasion is considered auspicious for purchasing gold, silver, jewellery and new utensils.

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Kali Chaudas 2026: Saturday, November 7

Kali Chaudas is observed on the eve of the main Diwali celebrations in parts of western India, particularly Gujarat. The day is associated with Goddess Kali, and devotees offer prayers seeking protection from negative forces and evil.

Devotees also worship Lord Hanuman in some regions. Rituals vary across communities, and the observance is sometimes associated with Naraka Chaturdashi, although the two can fall on different dates depending on regional traditions and Panchang calculations.

Naraka Chaturdashi And Choti Diwali 2026: Sunday, November 8

Naraka Chaturdashi, popularly known as Choti Diwali, is associated with the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura. The occasion symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

Many households observe an early morning ritual bath, known as Abhyang Snan, followed by prayers and other traditional customs. People also light diyas and decorate their homes as part of the celebrations.

Diwali And Lakshmi Puja 2026: Sunday, November 8

The main festival is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to seek their blessings for wealth, prosperity and good fortune. Families decorate their homes with diyas and rangolis and exchange sweets and gifts.

The occasion also commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

Govardhan Puja 2026: Tuesday, November 10

Govardhan Puja commemorates the occasion when Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from heavy rainfall. Devotees prepare Annakut, a special offering comprising various food items, and worship Lord Krishna.

The day also marks Bali Pratipada and the Gujarati New Year in several regions.

Bhai Dooj 2026: Wednesday, November 11

The final day of the Diwali festivities celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their long life and well-being, while brothers exchange gifts as a gesture of love and affection.

Diwali 2026: Lakshmi Puja Timings Across Major Cities

The auspicious Lakshmi Puja muhurat varies across cities according to local Panchang calculations. Cities across India will observe Lakshmi Puja during the evening Pradosh Kaal, with timings generally falling between 5:30 pm and 7:50 pm.

Lakshmi Puja is traditionally performed during Pradosh Kaal, the period after sunset when the Amavasya tithi prevails. For New Delhi, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat on November 8 is listed as 5:54 pm to 7:50 pm.

The Amavasya tithi is expected to begin at 11:27 am on November 8 and end at 12:31 pm on November 9.

The celebrations also hold spiritual significance, encouraging people to embrace positivity, prosperity and new beginnings. While the main festival dates remain the same, specific rituals and auspicious timings may vary according to regional traditions and local Panchang calculations.

These timings are location-specific, and devotees are advised to check their local Panchang before performing the rituals.

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