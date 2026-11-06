Angel One Becomes India's Second-Largest Stockbroker With 70 Lakh Active Clients; Q2 Profit Swells 58%

Angel One has become India's second-largest stockbroker by active clients, with 69.98 lakh active clients on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The brokerage added 2.43 lakh net active clients in October alone, taking its share of the NSE's total active client base to 14.97%. The exchange had 4.67 crore active clients across all brokers.

Angel One's total client base crossed the 4-crore mark in October, reaching 4.06 crore, up 17.4% year-on-year (YoY). Gross client additions stood at 6.6 lakh during the month, the highest in nine months.

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Trading activity also increased. The average number of daily orders rose 19.6% month-on-month to 69.7 lakh in October.

Angel One Q2 Results

Angel One added nearly 15 lakh clients during the September quarter, taking its total client base to 3.99 crore by the end of September.

The company reported an 18.7% YoY rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 1,427 crore in Q2FY27. Net profit increased 58.2% to Rs 335 crore.

EBDAT rose 52% to Rs 493 crore, while the EBDAT margin increased to 45.1% from 34.5% a year earlier. Interest income from its client funding business contributed 35.6% of total revenue.

Angel One's Wealth Management Business

Angel One's wealth management business also grew during the quarter. Assets under management (AUM) increased 19.1% quarter-on-quarter and 160.5% YoY to Rs 16,000 crore.

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