Mumbai's Air Quality Worsens, Yet BMC Moves To Concretise Another 311 km Of Roads

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun the tender process for a third phase of road concretisation, covering 311 km at an estimated Rs 8,614.56 crore.

The move comes as Mumbai's air quality is dipping and work under the first two phases is still unfinished, Hindustan Times reported.

"The tenders were invited on Wednesday," a BMC roads department official told the newspaper. Seven tenders have been floated, covering the island city, the eastern suburbs and the western suburbs, with work planned to start in January 2027.

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Phase three involves strengthening and upgrading existing roads, repairing damaged cement-concrete panels, improving roadside strips and junctions, and fixing cement-concrete passages and mastic asphalt roads.

The official said junctions and side strips need regular maintenance because they suffer heavy wear and tear. The BMC says the aim is durable, pothole-free roads and fewer repeat repairs.

Work under the earlier phases continues, with roads still dug up in several parts of the city, HT reported. Phase one is due for completion by December 12 and phase two by May 2027. No deadline has been set for phase three.

Together, the first two phases cover about 2,179 roads over 715 km, according to BMC figures cited by the newspaper. Work has been completed on 1,589 roads and partly completed on 316, while the rest have not been started.

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The first two phases involve spending of about Rs 17,000 crore. With phase three added, the total outlay will exceed Rs 25,600 crore, the report said.

The tender call follows warnings over Mumbai's air. Two weeks ago, the Bombay High Court described the haze over the city as an "emergency situation" and asked state authorities what they were doing to tackle it.

Road works have been tied to dust pollution before. A 2023 study commissioned by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and carried out by CSIR-NEERI and IIT Bombay found that resuspended road dust and wind-blown dust accounted for 30% of the city's PM10 pollution.

In February 2025, the BMC decided not to take up additional roads until existing stretches were completed, citing the need to address pollution from ongoing works.

The BMC maintains that concretisation will cut Mumbai's reliance on repeated pothole repairs, especially during the monsoon. Once all three phases are done, it expects a substantial part of the city's major road network to have cement-concrete surfaces.

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