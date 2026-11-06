Keralam Holiday Calendar 2027: Government Releases Full List Of Public Holidays

The Central Government has notified the list of public holidays for its offices in Kerala for the year 2027. The decision regarding the holidays was taken at a meeting of the Central Government Employees Welfare Co-ordination Committee (CGEWCC) held on November 3.

According to the notification, Central government offices in Kerala will observe 17 public holidays while employees will also have 48 restricted holidays to choose from. The list includes national occasions such as Republic Day and Independence Day, religious festivals and other significant observances. Several holidays, including Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), Muharram and Milad-un-Nabi, are subject to changes based on the sighting of the moon.

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Below is the official list of public holidays applicable to Central Government offices in Kerala for the year 2027:

1. Pongal, January 15, Friday

2. Republic Day, January 26, Tuesday

3. Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan), March 10, Wednesday (Subject to change depending on the sighting of the moon.)

4. Good Friday, March 26, Friday

5. Ram Navami, April 15, Thursday

6. Mahavir Jayanti, April 19, Monday

7. Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid),May 17, Monday (Subject to change depending on the sighting of the moon.)

8. Buddha Purnima, May 20, Thursday

9. Muharram, June 15, Tuesday (Subject to change depending on the sighting of the moon.)

10. Milad-un-Nabi / Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Muhammad), August 14, Saturday (Subject to change depending on the sighting of the moon.)

11. Independence Day, August 15, Sunday

12. Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday, October 02, Saturday

13. Dussehra (Mahanavami), October 08, Friday

14. Dussehra (Vijayadashami), October 09, Saturday

15. Diwali, October 29, Friday

16. Guru Nanak's Birthday, November 14, Sunday

17. Christmas, December 25, Saturday

Four holidays — Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) (March 10), Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (May 17), Muharram (June 15), and the Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (August 14)— have been adopted from the State Government's list. If the State Government makes any changes to these holidays, only the revised date will be considered a public holiday for Central Government offices.

The notified list applies to Central Government offices in Kerala. The 48 restricted holidays are separate from the 17 public holidays and employees can select restricted holidays in accordance with the applicable rules. The notification also clarifies that the dates of the four state-adopted Muslim festivals will be governed by any subsequent revisions made by the Kerala State Government.

Employees are advised to refer to the official holiday notification and any subsequent updates before making travel or leave plans for 2027.

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