A Friend Asked You To Become A Loan Guarantor: Can Your Savings And Credit Score Be At Risk?

When a friend or relative struggles to obtain a loan, you may be asked to step in as a guarantor. It can seem like a small gesture of support, especially when the borrower has a steady income but does not meet the lender's eligibility requirements. Before agreeing, it is worth examining the financial consequences of taking on such a commitment.

Becoming a loan guarantor in India involves more than confirming that the borrower is trustworthy. By signing the guarantee agreement, you accept legal liability for the debt if the borrower defaults. The lender can then hold you responsible for repaying the unpaid amount.

A loan default could affect your personal finances

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The financial implications of being a guarantor can be significant. Should the borrower fail to honour the repayment schedule, the lender may seek the outstanding amount from you in accordance with the guarantee terms and relevant laws.

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Such a situation could put considerable pressure on your finances. Money set aside for emergencies, future expenses or other financial goals may be affected. If the dues remain unpaid, the lender can pursue legal remedies, which may eventually put certain assets at risk.

Your creditworthiness could suffer due to someone else's loan

Being a guarantor can expose your credit profile to the consequences of another person's repayment decisions. Missed instalments or a loan default by the primary borrower may be reported to credit information companies, with possible implications for your credit history.

This could affect your ability to borrow in the future, as lenders examine credit scores when assessing applications for loans and credit cards. Your own repayment discipline may count for little if the loan you have guaranteed develops a poor repayment record.

A loan guarantee may limit your future credit options

Agreeing to back someone else's borrowing can have a bearing on your own loan eligibility. Financial institutions may consider the guarantee as a potential liability when reviewing your finances and deciding how much additional debt you can reasonably take on.

This could become a concern when you approach a bank for a home loan, vehicle finance or personal credit. A substantial guarantee commitment may affect the lender's calculations and leave you eligible for a smaller loan than you had anticipated.

Make an informed decision before becoming a guarantor

A request to guarantee a loan deserves the same scrutiny as taking on a financial commitment yourself. Examine the agreement carefully and establish the extent of your liability, the repayment terms and the conditions that could trigger a demand for payment. It is also worth checking whether the guarantee includes additional costs such as accumulated interest, default penalties and other lender charges.

The borrower's financial position should be another key consideration. Find out whether their income is dependable, how much debt they already carry and whether they have a consistent record of repaying loans on time.

Personal relationships often involve acts of financial support, but there should be limits to the risks you are willing to take. Becoming a guarantor means accepting a binding responsibility that can have lasting consequences for your finances. If you are not prepared to shoulder the borrower's outstanding debt in the event of a default, it may be best to say no.

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