Hindalco Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 7.4% To Rs 7,532 Crore, Revenue Grows 8% QoQ

Hindalco Industries, the Aditya Birla Group metals company, reported a decent growth in its net profit for the second quarter of FY27, led by one-time gain.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,532 crore in the September quarter, registering a strong growth of 7.4% from Rs 7,013 crore in the June quarter. Bottomline during the quarter was boosted by one-time gain of Rs 284 crore as against one-time loss of Rs 2,299 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations in Q2FY27 grew 8.1% to Rs 91,708 crore from Rs 84,825 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The company's net profit and revenue were above Street estimates. NDTV Profit had estimated a PAT of Rs 6,108 crore and revenue of Rs 83,546 crore.

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At the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8% to Rs 12,814 crore from Rs 13,932 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 14% from 16.4%, QoQ.

The Copper business reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA, while Novelis sustained improved performance building on Oswego's normalisation. Together, the non-LME-linked businesses contributed almost 50% to the company's earnings reflecting sustainable growth despite LME volatility and global macroeconomic headwinds, Hindalco Industries said.

EBITDA was estimated at Rs 11,486 crore, while EBITDA margin was expected to be 13.7%.

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Here's segment-wise performance for Q2FY27

Novelis

Novelis reported a revenue of $5.9 billion, up 25%, driven by higher metal prices. Its adjusted EBITDA increased 20% YoY to $508 million, supported by structural cost reduction initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA per ton was up 23% at $553.

Aluminium

Hindalco's Aluminium upstream revenue grew 33% to Rs 13,364 crore, and EBITDA jumped 55% YoY to Rs 7,009 crore, driven by favourable macros, higher shipments and stronger operational performance. Quarterly Aluminium upstream EBITDA per tonne was at $2,125, up 40% YoY.

Sales of Aluminium Downstream stood at 119 KT, up 6%, while revenue was Rs 5,511 crore, up 45%. Segment EBITDA increased 26% to Rs 329 crore, supported by favourable product mix, premiumisation and higher shipments. EBITDA per tonne was at $289, up 9%.

Copper

Hindalco's copper metal sales rose 2% to 116 KT, while Copper Continuous Cast Rod (CCR) sales were flat YoY at 96 KT. The segment's revenue surged 47% YoY to Rs 21,374 crore, on account of high metal prices and better byproduct realisations.

It posted record quarterly EBITDA at Rs 1,673 crore up 164%, backed by strong operational performance, and healthy domestic demand across segments despite elevated LME prices and higher realisation of by-products like sulphuric acid and one-time gains.

“Looking ahead, the commissioning and ramp up of Bay Minette, copper recycling, aluminium battery foil, Aditya FRP and Inner Grooved Tubes will further accelerate the share of our nonLME-linked businesses. On the upstream front, our aluminium refinery and smelters, copper smelters and coal mine projects remain on track,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.

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