Honasa Consumer Q2 Results: Mamaearth Parent Posts PAT Growth Of 87% YoY To Rs 73 Crore, Margin Improves

Honasa Consumer, the parent company of beauty brand Mamaearth, on Friday reported a strong growth in its second quarter earnings, with net profit rising over 87% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 73 crore in Q2FY27, registering a growth of 87.2% from Rs 39.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations in the September quarter grew 35.9% to Rs 731.18 crore from Rs 538 crore, YoY.

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At the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter jumped 93.4% to Rs 93.2 crore from Rs 48.2 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 12.7% from 9%, YoY.

Honasa Consumer said The Derma Co. continued its strong profitable growth trajectory, while younger brands grew 45%+.

Offline momentum continued, with sharper execution in General Trade expanding reach to ~3.2 lakh outlets, while Modern Trade recorded 40%+ YoY growth in offtake.

“We delivered our highest growth since listing, with revenue growing ~36% YoY and EBITDA nearly doubling to Rs 93 Cr. What makes this growth particularly encouraging is the strength of the business behind it. Our Focus Categories grew over 40% and now contribute more than 80% of our business, with strong momentum across General Trade, Modern Trade and eCommerce,” said Varun Alagh, Chairman and CEO & Co-founder, Honasa Consumer Limited.

At 1:30 PM, Honasa Consumer share price was trading 0.32% higher at Rs 483.20 apiece on the BSE.

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