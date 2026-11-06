Australian Cricketer Chris Lynn Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine

Australian T20 specialist Chris Lynn has been handed a one-month ban after testing positive for cocaine, England's Cricket Regulator revealed on Friday.

The all-time leading run-scorer in the Big Bash League tested positive during a routine anti-doping test on July 18, when he was representing Northamptonshire at the T20 Blast Finals Day in England.

However, the outcome of the case was made public by the regulator after more than three month.

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"The Cricket Regulator has imposed a one-month suspension on former Northamptonshire Steelbacks cricketer Chris Lynn," it said. "The period of suspension has now been served."

The 36-year-old tested positive for low levels of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, and had admitted the charge.

His suspension was initially set at three months but was reduced to one month after he completed a rehabilitation programme. The regulator also accepted that the substance had been used out of competition and was not related to sporting performance.

Lynn has represented Australia in 18 T20 Internationals and four One-Day Internationals. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has played for Deccan Chargers, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

His last IPL appearance came in 2021, when he featured for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

According to Australian media reports, Lynn is also expected to join the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League season, which begins next month.

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