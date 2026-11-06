Protein Shakes At Theatres? At Select PVR INOX Cinemas, They’ll Cost Less Than Cold Drinks

Protein shakes are set to make their debut at select theatres through a collaboration between nutrition brand by FoodPharmer Revant Himatsingka's Only What's Needed (OWN) and PVR INOX. The initiative aims to offer health-conscious consumers an alternative to conventional cinema beverages such as soft drinks, tea and coffee.

OWN founder Revant Himatsingka announced the partnership on X, "Ramayana BIG surprise!

For the FIRST time ever, protein shakes will be available at Indian movie theatres! I always wondered why movie theatres serve soft drinks, tea and coffee, but not protein shakes. Today, I'm extremely happy to announce that Only What's Needed has partnered with PVR INOX to bring protein shakes to select movie theatres!"

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Sharing the announcement, Himatsingka said he had often wondered why movie theatres offered soft drinks, tea and coffee but did not include protein shakes among their beverage options. He expressed happiness over the partnership, adding that the initiative would make protein-based drinks more accessible to consumers.

According to Himatsingka, OWN protein shakes will be priced at Rs 280, making them cheaper than some of the soft drinks sold at cinema halls. The pricing is intended to make the healthier beverage option more accessible to moviegoers who want to maintain their nutritional preferences even while enjoying an outing.

Explaining the larger vision behind the initiative, Himatsingka said his goal was to make India protein-sufficient. He noted that educating consumers about the importance of protein was only one part of the challenge, while ensuring its accessibility was equally important.

He also outlined his ambition to expand the availability of protein shakes beyond cinemas over the next three years. "My dream is that in the next 3 years, protein shakes will be available at airports, hotels, malls, cafes, railway stations and every nook and corner of India, just like soft drinks, tea and coffee," he added.

The partnership marks an attempt to bring protein-based beverages into mainstream consumer spaces rather than limiting them to gyms, fitness centres and specialised nutrition stores.

Encouraging moviegoers to try the product, Himatsingka invited audiences saying, "If you're going to watch Ramayana at PVR INOX, do try an OWN protein shake."

The initiative could introduce a new beverage category to India's cinema industry, although its wider expansion will depend on consumer response and the success of the initial rollout.

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