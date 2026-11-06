Exchanging 30-Year-Old Gold This Dhanteras? What You Should Know

Almost every Indian household has some old gold jewellery tucked away, whether it's a mother's wedding bangles, a chain passed down through generations or a pair of earrings bought years ago. With Dhanteras around the corner, many families may consider exchanging these pieces for newer designs. But before taking old jewellery to a jeweller, it's worth understanding the rules around gold ownership and exchange.

Do you need to declare old gold?

Owning old gold jewellery does not mean you have to declare it to the government. There is no fixed limit on how much gold jewellery a person can own, provided they can explain its source.

The often-quoted 500-gram limit is also not a cap on gold ownership. It comes from guidelines used by tax authorities during search and seizure operations and is not a restriction on how much gold an individual can legally keep.

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However, PAN details are required for gold jewellery transactions exceeding Rs 2 lakh, under the applicable tax rules. It is also a good idea to keep old purchase bills, inheritance documents or valuation certificates, if available, to establish where the jewellery came from.

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What will the jeweller actually deduct?

Do not expect that the total weight of your old jewelry will be equal to the total weight of the gold you will get in return. The Jewellers generally check the purity of your old gold, remove stones, and even calculate the loss incurred during melting and testing.

Ask for a written breakdown of the total weight of your old gold, its purity, exchange rate, and deductions.

Will you have to pay income tax?

Swapping old gold can also be treated as an exchange of capital assets. If held for over 24 months, the gain will likely be taxed at a capital gains rate of 12.5%, without any indexation. Buying new jewelry does not necessarily mean you avoid this tax. GST of 3% will most likely apply to the entire cost of the new jewelry purchased.

So, this Dhanteras, enjoy giving old gold a new look, but check the paperwork, exchange value, and tax implications before making the deal.

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