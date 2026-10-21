Rs 25 Lakh In Jewar Property Or An Equity Mutual Fund SIP: Which One Delivered Higher Returns Over Last 5 Years?

The property prices in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, home to the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport, continue to generate a massive buzz among potential investors. The presence of the airport and the development of supporting infrastructure have boosted real estate in the region, with property prices reportedly rising by 40-80% over the past five years.

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According to Ashish Bhutani, CEO of Bhutani Infra, several micro-markets around the airport have witnessed price appreciation of 40-80% over the past few years, even before commercial operations began.

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It has become the latest example of how real estate continues to be a critical wealth generation tool. Additionally, the ongoing market volatility in the stock market has also put a spotlight on alternative assets and the importance of diversification of one's portfolio.

Assuming someone invested Rs 25 lakh into a property in the Jewar region versus the same amount in Nifty 50 for the last 5 years, here's how their returns would look:

Returns From Jewar Property:

Multiple reports state that between 2020 and 2025, Jewar property prices rose between 40% and 80%. We will assume an average of 60% for this calculation.

Investment: Rs 25 lakh

CAGR: 9.63%

Time: 5 years

Estimated returns: Rs 14,59,014

Total value: Rs 39,59,014

Considering an average 60% returns over 5 years, investments in Jewar properties grew at 9.63% CAGR.

Returns From Nifty 50:

During this period, Nifty 50 rose from around 12,000 points in January 2020 to nearly 24,000 in early January 2025. The data shows that investors of Nifty 50 gained nearly 96% on their investments, which translates to a CAGR of 14.4%.

Invested amount: Rs 25,00,000

CAGR: 14.4%

Time: 5 years

Estimated returns: Rs 23,98,579

Total value: Rs 48,98,579

As per the calculations, Nifty 50 emerges a winner over the last 5 years. Investments in Nifty 50 beat Jewar property even at the top of the quoted range. At 80%, Jewar's CAGR of about 12.5% is still below Nifty's 14.4%.

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Still, the remarkable price jump of Jewar properties shows how a well-diversified portfolio can boost your wealth creation journey while providing much needed stability. Investors also need to understand that past prices do not guarantee future returns either for stock markets or properties. As a result, it is critical to weigh your investment options based on your risk appetite and investment goals instead of simply chasing returns.

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