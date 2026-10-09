Noida Airport To Be Renamed After PM, Will Be Called Narendra Modi International Airport

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as "Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Lucknow, Adityanath said the Cabinet was grateful to the Prime Minister for "gifting" the state the airport.

He described it as the largest airport in Uttar Pradesh, one that is set to become the country's largest aviation hub in future.

Adityanath said the decision honours Modi's uninterrupted 25-year journey of public service as head of a government. The announcement came days after the Prime Minister marked that milestone.

Adityanath added that the bond between Modi and Uttar Pradesh is "deeply personal".

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The airport has been a long-running project. It was first planned in 2001, when then chief minister Rajnath Singh proposed a greenfield airport and aviation hub at Jewar. Modi laid the foundation stone on November 25, 2021. He inaugurated Phase I on March 28, 2026.

Phase I was built at an investment of about Rs 11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model.

It can initially handle 12 million passengers a year, scalable to 70 million on full development.

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It is the second international airport for Delhi-NCR, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. It also has a multi-modal cargo hub with an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones. Zurich Airport International AG is the concessionaire.

At the inauguration, Modi said the airport would benefit districts across western Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad and Etawah, and would open new opportunities for farmers, small industries and youth.

The renaming adds to the political attention around the project, which is closely tied to the Prime Minister's infrastructure push in Uttar Pradesh.

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