This weekend, OTT platforms are bringing a fresh mix of South Indian movies and shows across Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. From romantic dramas and suspense thrillers to family comedies, this week's lineup offers a variety of genres for viewers to choose from.

SonyLIV, Netflix, Zee5 and other streaming platforms are bringing new South Indian content this week. Here's a complete list of OTT releases to watch this weekend.

Notebook 90s – Kadhal Flashback (SonyLIV)

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Notebook 90s – Kadhal Flashback is a 100-episode Tamil romantic drama series set in 1990s Trichy. Created and produced by Mithran R. Jawahar, the series is directed by Sadasivam and written by Neelan.

The show stars Muzammil Elias as Gautham and Yuva Srilakshmi as young Gayathri.

Streaming from November 23.

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Octopus (Zee5)

Directed by Jeyachandra Hashmi, the seven-episode Tamil suspense mystery thriller Octopus stars Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan, Sidhu Kumaresan and Kalaivani Bhaskar.

The series follows a close-knit neighbourhood that comes together to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a young woman. The investigation sets off a gripping chain of events, gradually exposing hidden realities and secrets.

Streaming from November 27.

Aadarsha Kutumbam (Netflix)

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47, also known as AK 47, is a Telugu family action comedy that marks the first collaboration between filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas and actor Venkatesh as director and lead actor, respectively.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while Nivetha Pethuraj, Nara Rohith, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Brahmaji and Raja Prajwal feature in important roles.

Streaming from November 27.

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