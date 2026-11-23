Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War is set to feature a song titled ‘Love Me Like A Dog', sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The track is reportedly a bold addition to the film's soundtrack and is expected to play an important role in the romantic period drama.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Love & War has already drawn attention with its first-look posters. According to a report by Variety India, Chauhan recorded the song some time ago. However, the makers have yet to reveal details about its composition, lyrics or the sequence in which it will appear.

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Love & War Makers Plan To Release Song Before Trailer

Interestingly, Bhansali is reportedly planning to introduce the film's music before unveiling its trailer. According to Variety India, the filmmaker intends to release a song from Love & War ahead of the trailer, following a promotional strategy he has adopted for two of his previous projects.

A source told the publication, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to release a song before the trailer, a strategy he previously used for ‘Bajirao Mastani' and ‘Heeramandi.'”

For Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Bhansali released the song ‘Gajanana' ahead of the film's trailer in November 2015. He followed a similar approach with his Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, introducing audiences to ‘Sakal Ban' before the official trailer.

In both instances, the music offered audiences an early glimpse into Bhansali's cinematic world without revealing much about the storyline.

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What We Know About Love & War

Written, directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is reportedly centred on a love triangle set against the backdrop of war, with Ranbir and Vicky said to be playing Air Force pilots. However, the makers have kept the storyline and character details under wraps.

The period drama marks Bhansali's reunion with Ranbir after Saawariya and with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi. It will also be his first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal.

Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

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