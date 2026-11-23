With layoffs reported across companies such as Meta, Amazon, Qualcomm and Salesforce in 2026, some employees are preparing for the possibility of losing their jobs. A Reddit post has outlined a few steps workers can take to strengthen their finances in case of a layoff.

The Reddit user shared measures they have taken, including buying Rs 50 lakh health insurance, checking their provident fund (PF) balance to assess their savings and cutting back on expenses such as OTT subscriptions and food delivery.

Also Read: No SIPs Yet At 30? Here's The Monthly Investment Needed To Chase Rs 1 Crore

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Reddit User Shares Checklist For Potential Layoff

While asking the other users for suggestions, the Redditor said he was planning to clear out his EMIs and take critical illness insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh. Other hacks include looking up annual plans for mobile and internet networks, switching to EVs and solar energy and servicing devices such as laptop, chimney and AC to avoid wavy expenses in case of a job loss.

The Redditor also advised putting 10 months of monthly expenses in an arbitrage fund and said he might use some debt funds too to generate cash returns in the future. He advised having two or three credit cards with at least a cumulative credit limit of over Rs 10 lakh. “Redeeming arbitrage funds take 1-2 days, credit card will help with immediate needs,” he pointed out.

The user wrote that he was planning to get rid of apps like Swiggy and Zomato as well as several OTT apps. “Frankly YouTube itself is enough and very affordable, but at any rate I honestly don't have time for Prime + Netflix + Hotstar + Lionsgate + AppleTV. Need to take a hard call,” he added.

What Users Suggested

Many people advised making bulk payments on health insurance. “There are high chances of health insurance premiums increasing every year. Paying in bulk locks that premium for future years hence you don't need to pay extra,” one person wrote.

Another suggested allocating assets to debt funds and fixed deposits to build cash flows from different sources. “In long-term try to have own house and build cash flows from different sources. Passive Income should take care of your necessities like Rent, groceries, school fee and other necessities. Having a own house is must, it is the biggest security in my view (Don't listen to financial influencers),” the comment read.

One individual stressed the importance of upskilling, maintaining old connections and updating resumes. “Most important: Reconnect with friends and existing/past colleagues, update your resume, reskill/upskill, prepare for interviews, apply for new job openings through referral & job portals.”

Some users advised moving a portion of savings into instant redemption funds for easier access. “Move at least 1-2 months of the 10-month buffer into an instant-redemption liquid fund or a sweep in FD,” the person wrote.

“I have a contraview on spending before layoffs. Review all your appliances, vehicles, that sump motor failing randomly etc, basically any big things which cost money to see if they are near end of life and replace them before you get laid off,” another added.

The comments highlighted the importance of investing in debt funds, cutting down on unnecessary expenses and ensuring health insurance premiums are up to date to avoid any financial crisis after a layoff.

Also Read: Snowball vs Avalanche: Which Debt Repayment Strategy Works For You And How To Choose?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.