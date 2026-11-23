Sonu Nigam has accquired a commercial property situated in the Santacruz West locality for Rs 31.47 crore, as per property registration documents examined by Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration website.

The deal was officially logged in November 2026.

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Santacruz West is considered to be a commercial suburb and a premium tier residential area, known for its connectivity to major transport lines such as SV Road, Linking Road, the Western Express Highway, and the Mumbai Suburband Railway network. It is also known for its proximity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

It is also adjacent to a whole host of major commercial hubs such as Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Juhu, Vile Parle, and Andheri. It also contains strong social infrastructure, high-end retail hubs, reputed schools, and advanced healthcare amenities.

These aforementioned characteristics make it a viable location for aspiring home owners, investors and businesses.

The property that playback singing icon purchased consists of a ground floor with a Real Estate Regulatory Authority Carpet Area (RERA carpet area) of 1,090 square feet or 101.26 square metres and a first floor with a RERA carpet area of 1,140 square feet or 105.91 square metres, it aggregated to a total RERA carpet area of 2,230 square feet or 207.17 square metres. It also includes a parking space. The property deal was subject to a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.88 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

This development comes after the singer behind hits like 'Suraj Hua Maddham,' 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' and 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin,' had previously purchased three commercial properties in Mumbai for Rs 17 crore, according to reports on Nov. 19. He leased all three properties back to the company from which he bought them. The deal is expected to earn him a monthly rent of Rs 12 lakh.

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The properties are located in the Aston building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. They have a combined carpet area of around 4,144 square feet. The three units include two offices on the first floor and one commercial unit on the ground floor.

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Nigam bought the properties from Singular Health Private Limited in August 2026. The company has now taken the same properties on rent from him.

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