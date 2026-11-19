Playback singer Sonu Nigam has bought three commercial properties in Mumbai for Rs 17 crore. He has now leased all three properties back to the company from which he purchased them. The deal will earn him a monthly rent of Rs 12 lakh.

The properties are located in the Aston building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. They have a combined carpet area of around 4,144 square feet. The three units include two offices on the first floor and one commercial unit on the ground floor.

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Nigam bought the properties from Singular Health Private Limited in August 2026. The company has now taken the same properties on rent from him.

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The agreement has been signed for five years, from September 1, 2026, to August 31, 2031. The five-year rental agreement was registered on November 3, 2026.

The company has also paid a security deposit of Rs 48 lakh. The monthly rent will increase by 3.5% every year. By the fifth year, it is expected to reach around Rs 13.77 lakh.

The two first-floor offices have a combined area of 3,885.77 square feet and come with four car parking spaces. The ground-floor unit measures 258.33 square feet and does not have a parking space.

Sonu has also bought and sold several commercial properties in Mumbai over the last few years. In November 2023, he bought an office measuring 3,082 square feet in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for Rs 14.30 crore. He later sold the property in 2026 for Rs 18 crore.

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In March 2023, he bought two office units on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West for a total of Rs 11.37 crore, covering 5,547 square feet. He also sold a commercial property measuring 2,131 square feet on Dattaji Salve Marg in Andheri West in June 2024 for Rs 7 crore.

In December 2025, he leased a 4,257-square-foot commercial unit at Trade Centre BKC in Santacruz East for Rs 19 lakh per month.

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