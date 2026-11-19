Restaurants cannot make service charges mandatory by citing protection from the Delhi High Court. The court has clarified that it has not granted any interim relief against an earlier ruling that upheld the ban on the practice.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma made the clarification on Thursday while hearing appeals filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI).

The clarification came after Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court that some restaurants were continuing to impose mandatory service charges despite the earlier judgment upholding consumer protection guidelines, ANI reported.

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"Where is the interim relief? Where is the interim relief in their favour? We have not granted any interim prayer," Acting Chief Justice Sambre remarked.

The bench admitted the restaurant associations' appeals for hearing but clarified that no interim protection had been granted against the March 28, 2025, judgment.

Why Did The Delhi High Court Ban Mandatory Service Charges?

The dispute centres on guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on July 4, 2022. These rules prohibit hotels and restaurants from automatically adding service charges to customers' food bills.

In March 2025, Justice Prathiba M Singh dismissed petitions filed by NRAI and FHRAI challenging the guidelines. The court held that restaurants could not make service charges compulsory, even when they disclosed them on menus.

It also ruled that collecting such charges without customer consent amounted to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The judgment imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on the restaurant associations.

The court clarified that customers must be informed that any additional payment towards service or staff welfare remains voluntary.

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Why Are Restaurant Associations Challenging The Decision?

NRAI and FHRAI argue that service charges have been part of the hospitality industry for more than 80 years. They maintain that restaurants distribute these collections among employees, including waiters, kitchen staff and other workers.

NRAI has also argued that restaurants should be allowed to collect the charge when they clearly disclose it before customers place orders. The associations have questioned whether the issue should fall under consumer protection laws or labour regulations.

The dispute began in July 2022, when the High Court initially stayed the CCPA guidelines after the associations challenged them. However, the stay did not survive the single judge's March 2025 ruling.

The appeals now bring the matter before the Division Bench, but Thursday's clarification means restaurants cannot treat the pending appeals as permission to impose compulsory service charges.

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