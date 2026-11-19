US stocks rallied on Thursday, with technology shares leading the gains as investor optimism around Anthropic's blockbuster initial public offering breathed new life into the artificial intelligence trade.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.70% to 24,844.98 in early trading, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.91% to 7,390.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.04% higher at 50,217.36, according to market data at 9:48 a.m. ET.

Investor attention remained firmly on Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, as it prepared to make its Nasdaq debut under the ticker symbol ANT.

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The company priced its IPO at $83 per share, above the expected range, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to CNBC. Anthropic also expanded the size of the offering, selling around 980 million shares and raising approximately $81.3 billion.

The fundraising surpasses the record set by SpaceX in June, making Anthropic's listing one of the biggest IPOs on record.

Indications from perpetual futures markets suggested Anthropic shares could rise around 25% when trading begins. CNBC citing Vanda Research reported that retail investor demand is also expected to be particularly strong, potentially exceeding the interest witnessed during SpaceX's listing.

The stronger-than-expected IPO pricing lifted sentiment across the technology sector. Nvidia shares gained around 4%, while Advanced Micro Devices rose 2.7%. Micron Technology climbed 6%.

Among other major technology stocks, Microsoft and Meta Platforms advanced around 2% each. AI infrastructure companies CoreWeave and Nebius gained 8% and 6%, respectively.

Sentiment towards semiconductor stocks also received support after Texas resumed certain permits for data centres, easing concerns about a slowdown in AI infrastructure investment following the US midterm elections. CNBC reported that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has resumed its normal permit review process.

The development comes as investors have become increasingly selective about AI-related investments, questioning whether the enormous capital being deployed to build AI infrastructure will eventually translate into sustainable profits.

The iShares AI Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) has fallen 11% this month, while Nvidia has declined 23%. CoreWeave has also lost nearly 6% in November, following concerns over its borrowing costs, with its bond yields crossing 16% earlier this month.

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Callie Cox, director of investment strategy at Plancorp, told CNBC that Anthropic's IPO would serve as an important indicator of investor appetite for AI.

She cautioned, however, that strong IPO demand does not necessarily guarantee sustained market gains, particularly when several companies are competing for a limited pool of capital to finance their AI ambitions.

While Anthropic's debut could influence the direction of technology stocks, Cox advised investors against drawing sweeping conclusions from a single market event.

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