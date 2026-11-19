New Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 244, placing it in the 'Poor' category, while five other Indian cities reported varying levels of air pollution.

Among the six cities, Chennai recorded the second-highest AQI at 196, followed by Hyderabad at 168.

Mumbai reported an AQI of 152, while Bengaluru recorded 164. Kolkata had the lowest reading among the six cities, with an AQI of 134. All five cities, except New Delhi, recorded air quality in the 'Moderate' category.

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India's Cities AQI Today

The air quality readings across six Indian cities are:

City AQI New Delhi 244 Chennai 196 Hyderabad 168 Bengaluru 164 Mumbai 152 Kolkata 134

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) measures air pollution levels and indicates their potential impact on human health. India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'Good', while readings between 51 and 100 fall under the 'Satisfactory' category. The 'Moderate' category covers readings between 101 and 200, followed by 'Poor' (201-300), 'Very Poor' (301-400) and 'Severe' (401-500).

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Among the six cities, New Delhi was the only one in the 'Poor' category. Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata recorded air quality in the 'Moderate' category.

According to CPCB's classification, moderate air quality may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases such as asthma, as well as children and older adults. Poor air quality may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

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