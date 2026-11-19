Cyclone Akvan has shifted its trajectory towards Odisha, bringing some relief to Andhra Pradesh, where only three districts remain under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its forecast, indicating that the severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha by noon on Friday, November 20.

The cyclone, currently over the west-central Bay of Bengal, is moving in a north-northwestward direction. It is expected to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha, close to Gopalpur.

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According to the revised IMD forecast, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam are the only Andhra Pradesh districts under a red alert for Thursday, November 19. The warning indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

Seven districts, which include Kakinada, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) and Anakapalle were under red alerts for Thursday and Friday earlier.

There is no red alert for Andhra Pradesh on Friday, November 20. However, an orange alert has been issued for Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected. Isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and ASR districts may also receive heavy rainfall.

The cyclone is likely to cross the coast with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

The system moved northwards at a speed of 13 kmph during the six hours preceding the latest update cited in the report. Several parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh also experienced showers on Thursday, while isolated areas along the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam recorded gale winds of 60-80 kmph.

Cyclone Akvan: Andhra Pradesh Steps Up Preparedness

The change in the cyclone's trajectory has brought some relief to farmers in Andhra Pradesh, particularly after the state was affected by cyclonic storms Arnab and Murasu within a week.

The two storms wreaked havoc on crops and infrastructure in the coastal districts.

The district administrations of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have sounded high alert. Officials have visited villages along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border to assess preparedness ahead of the cyclone's expected landfall.

Srikakulam was one of the worst affected districts during the earlier cyclones. Areas such as Ichchapuram and Sompeta had reported flooding in the Bahuda river following the cyclones and heavy rains in Odisha.

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The district administration has decided to deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in the vulnerable areas for relief and rescue operations.

The revised forecast has toned down the rainfall warning for Andhra Pradesh, but authorities are still on alert as Cyclone Akvan inches closer to the eastern coast.

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